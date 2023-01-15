ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Kishida vows to pitch vision of world without nuclear weapons at G-7

Japanese PM's remarks come amid fears that Russia might use an atomic device

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference following the U.S.-Japan summit in Washington on Jan. 14.    © Reuters
| Japan

WASHINGTON (Kyodo) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Saturday to pitch his vision of a world without nuclear weapons at the Group of Seven summit to be held in Hiroshima in May, amid fears that Russia might use an atomic device against Ukraine in the ongoing war.

Kishida's remarks came after he held talks with his French, Italian, British, Canadian and U.S. counterparts earlier this week during a weeklong trip to five of the G-7 countries in Europe and North America in the run-up to the gathering in the western Japan city.

