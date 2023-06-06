ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Kuwait-bound Filipino migrants left stranded by entry ban

Two countries have clashed over how to address incidents of worker abuse

Filipino Workers submit documents after arriving at Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Kuwait, following a call for them to evacuate after a Filipina domestic helper was found dead in a freezer in February 2018.   © Reuters
MICHAEL BELTRAN, Contributing writer | Philippines

MANILA -- Irene Micabelo is one of thousands of Filipinos stuck at home since Kuwait imposed an entry ban on workers from the Philippines on May 10, escalating a long-simmering diplomatic feud between the two countries.

She is waiting with her bags packed for a chance to take up a job as a kitchen helper in Kuwait, where she can earn higher wages than at home, and has already paid around $390 to a recruitment agency for help finding the job. She has now spent much of her savings and is eager to get to work.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close