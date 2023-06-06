Kuwait-bound Filipino migrants left stranded by entry ban

MANILA -- Irene Micabelo is one of thousands of Filipinos stuck at home since Kuwait imposed an entry ban on workers from the Philippines on May 10, escalating a long-simmering diplomatic feud between the two countries.

She is waiting with her bags packed for a chance to take up a job as a kitchen helper in Kuwait, where she can earn higher wages than at home, and has already paid around $390 to a recruitment agency for help finding the job. She has now spent much of her savings and is eager to get to work.