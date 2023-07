BEIJING (Reuters) -- France wants better access to the Chinese market and a more "balanced" trade relationship, not a "decoupling" from the world's second-biggest economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday after meeting top Chinese officials.

"We don't want to face some legislative hurdles or some other barriers to get access to the Chinese markets," Le Maire told a press conference in Beijing a day after what he called "constructive" trade talks with Vice Premier He Lifeng.