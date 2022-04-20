PARIS -- President Emmanuel Macron and far-right challenger Marine Le Pen will face off again Sunday in the second round of the French presidential election. A change of power could alter the political balance in Europe, reshape relations with Russia and China, and affect the position of France in European trade negotiations with the world.
International relations
Macron, Le Pen and why France's election matters for Xi and Putin
Le Pen urges good Russia relations; Macron says Europe can balance global powers