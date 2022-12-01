ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Majority of Chinese think Taiwan Strait conflict is likely: poll

Joint Japan-China survey shows gaps on East Asia tensions and Ukraine

A statue of a soldier is seen facing China's Xiamen in Lieyu island, Taiwan.   © Reuters
TSUKASA HADANO, Nikkei staff writer | East Asia

BEIJING -- More than half of the Chinese public believes a military crisis will break out in the Taiwan Strait in the future and the U.S. is responsible for tensions in the region, according to a public opinion poll released Wednesday that also indicated stark gaps between Chinese and Japanese opinions about Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The findings were among the results of the 18th Japan-China joint opinion survey, conducted by Japanese think tank Genron NPO and the China International Publishing Group.

