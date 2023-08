KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysia and India have lodged protests against a new map published by China this week that appears to expand Beijing's territorial claims.

The 2023 edition of China's "standard map," published Monday on China's Ministry of Natural Resources website, claims the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh and the Aksai Chin plateau as Chinese territory. It also includes part of Malaysia's maritime area off Borneo, as well as Taiwan and swaths of the South China Sea.