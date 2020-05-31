ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Malaysia, Singapore defer high-speed rail project until year-end

Singapore's Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan and Malaysia's Minister of Economic Affairs Azmin Ali shake hands during a news conference after a High-Speed Rail signing ceremony at Putrajaya, Malaysia September 5, 2018   © Reuters
| Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -- Malaysia and neighbouring Singapore said on Sunday they had agreed to suspend until Dec. 31 a high-speed rail (HSR) project between Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, and the city-state, to allow discussion of changes.

Analysts estimate the project, first announced by both nations in 2013, will cost about $17 billion, though the two have tried to renegotiate the terms of an initial pact.

"The government of Malaysia and the government of Singapore have agreed to resume discussions on the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore high speed rail infrastructure project in the near future," said Mohamed Azmin Ali, Malaysia's minister of international trade and industry.

"The discussions will encompass some of the proposed changes in the commercial and technical aspects of the project," he said in a statement.

Singapore's transport ministry said in a separate statement that it had agreed to a "final extension" and that it looked forward to receiving Malaysia's formal proposal on the changes soon.

Singapore's transport minister Khaw Boon Wan said in a Facebook post on Sunday that the extension should provide sufficient time for Malaysia to clarify its proposal and for both sides to assess the implications of the proposed changes.

"The key is joint commitment to the project's vision and mutual trust. Nevertheless, the HSR is a complex project, and both sides have to be convinced that the changes do not undermine the original intent of the project," he said. 

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close