ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Malaysia promised priority access to COVID vaccine by China

Beijing dials up charm offensive during foreign minister's Southeast Asian tour

China has been trying to win over emerging nations by providing support on the economic and coronavirus fronts.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

SINGAPORE -- Malaysia will be one of the priority recipients of China-made coronavirus vaccines currently under development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.  

"Malaysia is one of China's friendly nations, and we are ready to finalize the details of the vaccine supply," Wang told a press conference following his meeting with Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Kuala Lumpur. 

Wang also unveiled plans to purchase large volumes of palm oil, Malaysia's core export, and the two ministers agreed to promote infrastructure development under China's Belt and Road initiative.

As frictions mount with the U.S., China has been looking to win over emerging nations by providing support on the economic and coronavirus fronts. Beijing's aggressive vaccine diplomacy was on full display during the summit. 

In July, Malaysia sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres contending that China's territorial claim in the South China Sea has "no basis under international law."

But despite such a public dispute, Tuesday's joint statement by the foreign ministers said the two sides "underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability, as well as freedom of navigation" in the disputed waters.

The document also touched upon the code of conduct for the South China Sea being negotiated by China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Wang and Hishammuddin pledged to work toward an early conclusion.

Malaysia is part of Wang's five-day tour through Southeast Asia, which also send him to Laos and Thailand. Wang signed a bilateral free-trade agreement during his earlier stop in Cambodia,

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close