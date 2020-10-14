Malaysia promised priority access to COVID vaccine by China

SINGAPORE -- Malaysia will be one of the priority recipients of China-made coronavirus vaccines currently under development, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Tuesday.

"Malaysia is one of China's friendly nations, and we are ready to finalize the details of the vaccine supply," Wang told a press conference following his meeting with Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein in Kuala Lumpur.

Wang also unveiled plans to purchase large volumes of palm oil, Malaysia's core export, and the two ministers agreed to promote infrastructure development under China's Belt and Road initiative.

As frictions mount with the U.S., China has been looking to win over emerging nations by providing support on the economic and coronavirus fronts. Beijing's aggressive vaccine diplomacy was on full display during the summit.

In July, Malaysia sent a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres contending that China's territorial claim in the South China Sea has "no basis under international law."

But despite such a public dispute, Tuesday's joint statement by the foreign ministers said the two sides "underscored the importance of maintaining peace, security and stability, as well as freedom of navigation" in the disputed waters.

The document also touched upon the code of conduct for the South China Sea being negotiated by China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Wang and Hishammuddin pledged to work toward an early conclusion.

Malaysia is part of Wang's five-day tour through Southeast Asia, which also send him to Laos and Thailand. Wang signed a bilateral free-trade agreement during his earlier stop in Cambodia,