SINGAPORE/JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim made his diplomatic debut as head of state on Monday in a meeting with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko "Jokowi" Widodo.

In his first overseas trip since being elected in November, Anwar met Jokowi and talked about economic cooperation and regional security issues facing the two Muslim-majority nations. The Malaysian leader arrived in the Indonesian capital on Sunday for a two-day official visit.