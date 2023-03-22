Malaysia's Anwar seeks to mend Saudi ties cooled by 1MDB

KUALA LUMPUR -- After years of bumpy relations between Malaysia and Saudi Arabia arising from the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is on an official working visit to mend ties between the two majority-Muslim countries.

Anwar is making his maiden visit to Saudi Arabia from Wednesday to Friday at the invitation of the Saudi prime minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. This is his first visit outside the Association of Southeast Asian Nations region as leader.