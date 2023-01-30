ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Malaysia's Anwar tightens Singapore ties in ASEAN travel rush

New PM focuses on economic cooperation on third visit to a neighbor in a month

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, right, hosts his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim on Jan. 30.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday met Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in his first official visit to the city-state as leader, sealing a trio of deals and cementing relations with a key neighbor.

After taking office last November, following a tumultuous election, Anwar has kicked off 2023 with a string of trips to fellow members of the Associations of Southeast Asian Nations. In the span of a month he has also visited Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Jakarta and gone to Brunei to see Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.

