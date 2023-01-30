Malaysia's Anwar tightens Singapore ties in ASEAN travel rush

SINGAPORE -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday met Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong in his first official visit to the city-state as leader, sealing a trio of deals and cementing relations with a key neighbor.

After taking office last November, following a tumultuous election, Anwar has kicked off 2023 with a string of trips to fellow members of the Associations of Southeast Asian Nations. In the span of a month he has also visited Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo in Jakarta and gone to Brunei to see Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah.