MANILA -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is ironing out the final details for a state visit to Japan with its government, Vice President Sara Duterte said Thursday.

"I understand [Japan is] working on a state visit for President Marcos," Duterte said, according to a Manila Bulletin newspaper report. The vice president was in Japan this week attending the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo, where she also met with current leader Fumio Kishida.