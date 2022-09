MANILA -- New Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday will embark on his first official overseas trip, to Indonesia and Singapore, setting the tone for a foreign policy that sides with neither the U.S. nor China.

Marcos, who took office on June 30 after a landslide election victory, has vowed to "stand firm in our independent foreign policy." The choice of Southeast Asian neighbors for the trip reinforces that message, a senior Philippine diplomat told Nikkei Asia.