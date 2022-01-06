COLOMBO -- Nithya Jayakody, a Sri Lankan citizen, was busy making elaborate plans with her European fiance for a grand wedding in Sri Lanka in August this year, but her nuptials were dealt a serious setback after the government announced in late December that starting Jan. 1, all marriages between Sri Lankans and foreigners must be approved by the country's Defense Ministry.
International relations
Marrying a Sri Lankan? You'll need the Defense Ministry's blessing
Policy aimed at protecting citizens' 'safety' draws widespread ridicule