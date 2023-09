SYDNEY -- The Marshall Islands is expected to soon enter into a renewed economic and security cooperation agreement with the U.S., a boon for American efforts to counter growing Chinese influence in the Pacific.

The U.S. provides economic and security assistance to the Marshall Islands, Micronesia and Palau under a series of agreements called the Compacts of Free Association. The U.S. and the Marshall Islands have been in talks to renew their compact, now set to expire at the end of September.