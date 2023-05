HIROSHIMA, Japan -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended a forum in Papua New Guinea with numerous Pacific island leaders, as he positions New Delhi as a top advocate for the so-called Global South.

The trip came straight after a Group of Seven summit where Modi "forcefully" raised Global South concerns, according to his government, even as the event was dominated by discussions on Ukraine and the whirlwind guest appearance by its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.