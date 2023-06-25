Modi hails diaspora in trip securing U.S.-India ties

WASHINGTON -- Before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the U.S. following his summit with President Joe Biden and his address to Congress, he had another stop on his itinerary that was just as important to his foreign policy, a meeting with the Indian diaspora.

Modi capped off his U.S. trip on Friday evening by addressing a packed auditorium of Indian Americans at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in the capital's downtown. More guests filled a nearby atrium to watch the prime minister's speech on a large projector screen.