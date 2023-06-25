ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Modi hails diaspora in trip securing U.S.-India ties

Prime minister calls Indian Americans 'the real strength of our relationship'

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference at the White House on June 22.    © Reuters
NISHANT ANNU, Nikkei staff writer | India

WASHINGTON -- Before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi left the U.S. following his summit with President Joe Biden and his address to Congress, he had another stop on his itinerary that was just as important to his foreign policy, a meeting with the Indian diaspora.

Modi capped off his U.S. trip on Friday evening by addressing a packed auditorium of Indian Americans at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in the capital's downtown. More guests filled a nearby atrium to watch the prime minister's speech on a large projector screen.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Discover the all new Nikkei Asia app

  • Take your reading anywhere with offline reading functions
  • Never miss a story with breaking news alerts
  • Customize your reading experience

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close