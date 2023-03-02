Modi says he expects G-20 top diplomats will 'rise above' divisions

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he expects top diplomats from the Group of 20 countries "will be ambitious, inclusive, action-oriented, and will rise above differences" as they gather in New Delhi in the shadow of Russia's Ukraine invasion.

The foreign ministers meeting comes days after G-20 finance chiefs and central bankers failed to agree on a joint communique, as China supported Russia in opposing the inclusion of paragraphs about the war. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly were expected to rebuke Moscow, with the presence of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese counterpart Qin Gang raising the possibility of sharp exchanges.