International relations

Modi tells Putin that today is 'not an era of war'

Indian leader calls for building resilient supply chains at SCO summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.   © Reuters
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

NEW DELHI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "today's era is not an era of war" in a televised meeting between the two leaders on the sidelines of a regional summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

"We have spoken about this issue with you many times on phone also," Modi continued. He stressed the importance of "democracy, diplomacy and dialogue" and pointed to aid issues of food security, fuel security and fertilizers as the biggest concern today for the world, especially for developing countries.

