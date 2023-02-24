ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Modi urges G-20 finance chiefs to focus on 'most vulnerable'

India PM opens meeting with warning on 'unsustainable debt,' geopolitical strife

G-20 finance ministers and central bank governors are meeting here on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India.   © AP
KIRAN SHARMA, Nikkei staff writer | India

BENGALURU -- Group of 20 finance and central bank chiefs opened their two-day meeting near Bengaluru on Friday, with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging them to focus on the world's "most vulnerable citizens."

Speaking via video link, Modi pointed to food and energy security concerns and "unsustainable debt" levels that are threatening the financial viability of many countries. He said the COVID-19 pandemic had delivered a "once-in-a-century blow" to the global economy and that many nations, especially developing ones, are still coping with the aftereffects.

