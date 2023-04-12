Myanmar airstrike kills more than 50 as calls mount for jet fuel ban

BANGKOK -- More than 50 people attending a pro-democracy gathering were killed in an airstrike in a village in northwestern Myanmar on Tuesday, as the international community considers tightening export restrictions on aviation fuel to the military regime.

The attack took place during a ceremony that was being held at the site in the Sagaing region to inaugurate a new local administrative body opposed to military rule, according to local media. Some 150 people, including women and children, were in attendance and at least 50 people were killed, reports said.