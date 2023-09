KATHMANDU -- Nepal's prime minister is embarking on a tour of China, heading from the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where he also attended a reception hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal or "Prachanda" is making the first mission to China by a Nepalese leader in three years. The visit starting Saturday follows his trip to India -- Beijing's competitor for influence -- three and a half months ago.