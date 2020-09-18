New Japan PM Suga plans swift talks with Trump

TOKYO -- New Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will hold a phone conference with U.S. President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said Friday.

The two sides are preparing to speak Sunday night, Japanese broadcaster NHK reports.

Suga was elected prime minister by parliament on Wednesday, succeeding longtime leader Shinzo Abe.

"Congratulations Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. You have a great life story! I know you will do a tremendous job for Japan and for the world. Look forward to talking soon!" Trump tweeted the following day.

"We're happy to have received a heartwarming message" from Trump, Kato told reporters. "Japan-U.S. relations are extremely important."

"Deeply touched by so many warm messages of congratulations to @sugawitter, including from world leaders. Truly grateful. With the world facing numerous challenges such as COVID-19, I am determined to give everything I’ve got to address them, working hand-in-hand with you all," Suga tweeted on Saturday.