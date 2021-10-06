New LDP policy chief Takaichi supports Taiwan's CPTPP bid

TOKYO -- The new chair of the Japanese ruling party's powerful Policy Research Council said Tuesday that she will back Taiwan's application to join the 11-nation CPTPP trade pact.

"I will support Taiwan's efforts as a partner with shared values," Sanae Takaichi said in a meeting with party lawmakers.

Several Japanese officials have welcomed Taipei's bid to enter the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, previously known as the TPP, which Tokyo currently chairs. But the application infuriated China, which considers Taipei a breakaway province and had announced its own bid for CPTPP membership shortly beforehand.

Takaichi was tapped as Liberal Democratic Party policy chief after her unsuccessful -- but better than expected -- run for leadership, a contest won by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. During the race, Takaichi, a conservative lawmaker known for her hawkish stance on Beijing, held a virtual meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

"We had a forward-looking conversation toward expanding and deepening practical exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, including on security," Takaichi tweeted after the talks.

Monday's gathering at Japan's parliament was also attended by Keiji Furuya, chair of a bipartisan caucus of lawmakers seeking to advance relations with Taiwan.

"I fully support" Taipei's CPTPP bid, Furuya said. "Now is the time."

Trade pact members include Canada, Malaysia, Chile and Australia.