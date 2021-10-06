ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

New LDP policy chief Takaichi supports Taiwan's CPTPP bid

Conservative firebrand sides with Taipei in face of Chinese opposition

Sanae Takaichi expressed support for Taiwan as a "partner with shared values." (Photo by Kai Fujii)
RYUTO IMAO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- The new chair of the Japanese ruling party's powerful Policy Research Council said Tuesday that she will back Taiwan's application to join the 11-nation CPTPP trade pact.

"I will support Taiwan's efforts as a partner with shared values," Sanae Takaichi said in a meeting with party lawmakers.

Several Japanese officials have welcomed Taipei's bid to enter the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, previously known as the TPP, which Tokyo currently chairs. But the application infuriated China, which considers Taipei a breakaway province and had announced its own bid for CPTPP membership shortly beforehand.

Takaichi was tapped as Liberal Democratic Party policy chief after her unsuccessful -- but better than expected -- run for leadership, a contest won by new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. During the race, Takaichi, a conservative lawmaker known for her hawkish stance on Beijing, held a virtual meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen.

"We had a forward-looking conversation toward expanding and deepening practical exchanges between Japan and Taiwan, including on security," Takaichi tweeted after the talks.

Monday's gathering at Japan's parliament was also attended by Keiji Furuya, chair of a bipartisan caucus of lawmakers seeking to advance relations with Taiwan.

"I fully support" Taipei's CPTPP bid, Furuya said. "Now is the time."

Trade pact members include Canada, Malaysia, Chile and Australia.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more