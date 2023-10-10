ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Nobel Peace Prize leaves bittersweet taste for Iranian women

Skeptics doubt Narges Mohammadi's award will have a tangible impact

Taghi Ramahi, husband of jailed women's rights advocate Narges Mohammadi, poses with an undated photo of himself and his wife in Paris on Oct. 6.   © Reuters
TALA TASLIMI, Nikkei staff writer | Iran

TEHRAN -- The Nobel Peace Prize given to Iranian journalist and activist Narges Mohammadi has met mixed reactions among her compatriots, with some cheering but others doubting the award will have any tangible effect on women's future.

Mohammadi's prize was announced last Friday, recognizing "her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and her fight to promote human rights and freedom for all." Norwegian activist Rasmus Hansson had nominated her as a representative of "hundreds of thousands of brave Iranians, women and men, who are willing to risk everything to bring peace and freedom back in Iran."

