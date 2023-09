North Korea's Kim Jong Un enters Russia for summit with Putin

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un entered Russia early Tuesday morning on his own train for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to South Korea's defense ministry.

"The Defense Ministry knows that Kim Jong Un arrived in Russia early this morning using a special train," the ministry's Jeon Ha-kyu told reporters. "In particular, we are paying attention to meetings on arms trade and technology transfer between North Korea and Russia, considering many military officers are accompanying" Kim.