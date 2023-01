WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to discuss the threat posed by the North Korean regime when he makes his maiden visit to China, which will likely take place next month, the State Department said.

"Secretary Blinken fully expects to travel to Beijing next month," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Blinken will likely meet with Wang Yi, China's top diplomat, along with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang.