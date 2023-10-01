On topic: What led to India-Canada tensions?

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an explosive announcement in the House of Commons on Sept. 18, saying there were "credible allegations'' that Indian agents were behind the assassination of a Canadian Sikh separatist leader. The revelation has strained ties between the two countries, with New Delhi calling the accusation "absurd." Here is a selection of stories on the latest developments.

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who called for carving out an independent Sikh homeland called Khalistan in the northern Indian state of Punjab, was gunned down by unidentified attackers outside a temple in Canada in June. New Delhi had declared Nijjar a "designated terrorist" in 2020. Who was he and what is the Khalistan movement? Read more.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, left, walks past Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Group of 20 summit in New Delhi on Sept. 10. © AP

India's government on Sept. 21 confirmed that it had "temporarily" stopped issuing visas for Canadian citizens due to "security threats being faced by our High Commission and consulates in Canada," marking an escalation of the two countries' war of words over Nijjar's death. All categories of visas have been halted, he said, including e-visas and those for Canadian nationals applying in other countries. Read more.

Maj. Gen. Peter Scott, deputy commander of the Canadian Army, speaks with Nikkei Asia in New Delhi on Sept. 26. (Photo by Kiran Sharma)

The diplomatic row between India and Canada over the Nijjar killing is "not affecting" military ties between the two countries, a top Canadian general told Nikkei Asia in New Delhi. "This is an issue between both of our countries at the political level," said Maj. Gen. Peter Scott, deputy commander of the Canadian Army. Read more.

Protesters wave flags in support of the Khalistan movement and call for the shutdown of the Indian High Commission during a demonstration in Toronto on Sept. 25. © Reuters

The dispute has raised fresh security concerns in both India and Canada, with a retired Canadian Security Intelligence Service officer telling Nikkei Asia, "There is potential for violent retaliation to the killing, and Nijjar has become a martyr to some within Canada's Sikh community." The spat has also highlighted how, within the diaspora, separatist ambitions have endured long after they largely faded back in India. Read more.