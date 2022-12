ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's relations with Taliban-ruled Afghanistan are deteriorating fast, after deadly attacks by Kabul's forces in a disputed border area.

On Thursday, Pakistani media reported that shelling by Afghan troops had killed at least one and injured over a dozen residents near the border in Chaman, about 100 kilometers northwest of Quetta in Pakistan's Balochistan province. This came after similar shelling last Sunday killed at least seven civilians in the same area.