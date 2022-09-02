ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Pakistan-Taliban drone strike spat keeps ties in downward spiral

Afghan rulers needle Islamabad over killing of al-Qaida chief, cozy up to India

The Afghan Taliban's Acting Minister of Defense Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob accused Pakistan of allowing the U.S. to use its airspace for the drone strike that killed al-Qaida's leader.   © Reuters
ZIA UR REHMAN, Contributing writer | Pakistan

ISLAMABAD -- Afghanistan's Taliban rulers and Pakistan's government are at loggerheads, with the U.S. drone strike that killed al-Qaida's chief in Kabul fanning tensions between them.

Experts see a pattern in which Taliban officials are keen to needle Pakistan to bolster their own political legitimacy as well as maintain ties with transnational jihadi militant groups that helped the regime recapture the country last year. The friction adds to the long list of challenges facing Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but could potentially also open doors for rebuilding ties with Washington.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close