ISLAMABAD -- Tensions between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan will resume again on Saturday -- but on a cricket pitch, not in the field of geopolitics.

The neighbors will play each other in an Asia Cup match in Sri Lanka in a game that was initially scheduled to be played in Pakistan. In October, they will play each other again in the ICC World Cup -- this time in India, at the 132,000-seat Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.