Pakistan juggles ties with Russia as Ukrainian minister visits

ISLAMABAD -- A visit by Ukraine's foreign minister to Pakistan has highlighted Islamabad's difficult balancing act over Russia's war, as the crisis-hit South Asian country also looks to Moscow to ease its economic pressures.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba arrived in Pakistan for a two-day stay on Thursday, the first such visit since the countries established diplomatic ties in 1993. The Pakistani side offered trade and humanitarian assistance to Kyiv but did not condemn the Russian invasion.