Pakistan's Khan and Trump meet, haunted by different conflicts

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and U.S. President Donald Trump were both looking for some help when they sat down for a meeting in New York on Monday.

Khan's visit to the U.S. and his planned speech at the United Nations General Assembly on Friday focus on drumming up international support against India, which last month revoked predominantly Muslim Kashmir's special autonomous status.

Trump's hopes of withdrawing a large number of American troops from Afghanistan, meanwhile, are in danger just as the 2020 election race heats up. Earlier in September, the president canceled peace talks between U.S. officials and representatives of the Taliban, following the militant group's bomb attack in Kabul that killed 12 people including one American soldier.

It remains unclear whether Khan and Trump have the will or the means to do much for each other.

"I honestly feel that this crisis is going to get much bigger, what is happening in Kashmir," Khan said before the summit with Trump, adding that "8 million people [in Indian-administered Kashmir] are under siege by 900,000 troops."

India decided on Aug. 5 to end constitutional provisions covering autonomy for the portion of Kashmir it administers. It then imposed an ongoing curfew in the territory. New Delhi alleges that unrest in Kashmir has been provoked by Islamic militants armed and trained by Pakistan, which controls the other part of the disputed mountainous area. Islamabad argues it has had nothing to do with fomenting unrest.

South Asia's two nuclear-armed neighbors have been at each other's throats over Kashmir since 1947, when partitioning turned the former British colonies into independent countries.

Trump repeated an earlier offer to help India and Pakistan negotiate over the region, but added that he would only get involved if both sides agreed.

"I'd like to see everything work out," he said. "I want it to be humane, I want everybody to be treated well."

But analysts see little scope for U.S. involvement, given that India has already balked at any outside intervention. "President Trump's remarks may sound encouraging to [Pakistan's] side, but in reality they wouldn't mean much as long as India refuses third-party involvement," Abdul Basit, a former senior Pakistani diplomat, told Nikkei in an interview.

A senior foreign ministry official in Islamabad who requested anonymity said Trump's remarks at least gave "some extra mileage" for publicizing the Kashmir dispute globally.

"There is a bad lockdown in Kashmir, and there is a very tight curfew in place," he added. "Even if Mr. Trump's remarks don't help to push our case with India, at least the case has been highlighted for the global audience."

As for ending almost two decades of violence in Afghanistan, Western diplomats said ahead of the Khan meeting that Trump was still expected to seek peace talks with the Taliban -- despite calling the negotiations "dead" after canceling them.

The Trump administration has lobbied hard in the past year for Pakistan's civil and military officials to use their influence with Taliban leaders to negotiate a peace settlement. In recent months, U.S. officials have said the administration wants to withdraw many of the American troops still deployed to Afghanistan.

Basit said Trump appears keen to use a troop reduction as an achievement to help his reelection chances next year.

"For President Trump, even a partial end to the U.S. deployment in Afghanistan will be a positive in his electoral race that he will be able to show off as a big success," the former diplomat said. "To make [the drawdown] happen, Trump needs Pakistan's support."

But Western diplomats warned that further violence by the Taliban before or after Afghanistan's presidential election, set for this Saturday, could produce a fresh rift in U.S. relations with Pakistan.

"Right now, President Trump appears very warm toward Imran Khan," said one Western diplomat in Islamabad who travels to Afghanistan periodically, speaking to Nikkei on condition of anonymity. "But if there's further chaos in Afghanistan before or after the elections, the situation will become harder to predict. The danger [for Pakistan] is that the U.S. will see them as supporting the wrong side, and that could make the U.S. very angry."