Pence aide voices support for Hong Kong protesters

TOKYO -- Tom Rose, a top aide to U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, expressed support for Hong Kong's pro-democracy protesters at the Mount Fuji Dialogue, an annual gathering of influential businesspeople and politicians from Japan and the U.S., which kicked off Saturday in Tokyo.

In a panel discussion about the three-way relationship between the U.S., China and Japan, Rose said: "To the people of Hong Kong, I repeat the plea issued by Vice President Pence yesterday: 'We are with you.'"

The massive demonstrations in the territory, now in their fifth month, were sparked by legislation that would have allowed Hong Kong residents accused of crimes in mainland China to be extradited. They have since evolved into a broader call for greater democracy.

Rose touched on China's authoritarianism, saying, "Taiwan shows mainland China and the world that the Chinese people can be prosperous, democratic, and Chinese," adding that the "Hong Kong and Taiwan stand as examples of a different and better way for the Chinese people to govern themselves."

Rose said the U.S. had three objectives with respect to China: "To deter military conflict with China by outpacing her military modernization." Second, he said, "We can help downgrade the credibility of the Chinese Communist Party by winning back our technological leadership," and lastly, "showing the world the superiority of our open and free way of life."

H.R. McMaster, U.S. President Donald Trump's former national security adviser, who also took part in the panel, said the Chinese Communist Party leadership is driven by fear of losing control.

The Mount Fuji Dialogue was launched in 2014 and is hosted by the Japan Institute of International Affairs and the Japan Center for Economic Research. The forum will hold discussions on China, North Korea and U.S.-Japan relations during the two-day event.