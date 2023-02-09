Philippines, Japan pledge to deepen security and economic ties

TOKYO -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday pledged to strengthen their countries' defense ties, amid China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and growing fears over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The two U.S. allies are exploring a possible visiting forces agreement, which would make it easier for Japan to send troops to the Philippines for disaster response and military drills, Philippine officials have said. Japan recently struck similar accords with Australia and the U.K.