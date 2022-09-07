Philippines' Marcos, Singapore's Lee align on South China Sea

SINGAPORE -- Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the South China Sea, where China has overlapping claims with Manila and multiple governments in the Southeast Asian bloc.

Marcos this week has been on his first overseas trip since taking office in May. The new president and Lee stressed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' consistent position on the contentious waterway, according to a joint statement released by Singapore's foreign ministry.