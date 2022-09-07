ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
International relations

Philippines' Marcos, Singapore's Lee align on South China Sea

Leaders express 'deep disappointment' in Myanmar's military leadership

Philippine President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and first lady Louise Araneta-Marcos attend a ceremony in Singapore on Sept. 7.   © Reuters
TSUBASA SURUGA, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Philippines President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Wednesday reaffirmed the importance of peace and stability in the South China Sea, where China has overlapping claims with Manila and multiple governments in the Southeast Asian bloc.

Marcos this week has been on his first overseas trip since taking office in May. The new president and Lee stressed the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' consistent position on the contentious waterway, according to a joint statement released by Singapore's foreign ministry.

