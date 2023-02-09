Philippines' Marcos seeks tighter security ties with Japan

TOKYO -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to meet Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday to discuss closer security ties, amid China's assertive actions in the South China Sea and growing fears over a possible Chinese invasion of Taiwan.

The two U.S. allies are exploring a possible visiting forces agreement, which would make it easier for Japan to send troops to the Philippines for military drills, Philippine officials say. Japan recently struck similar accords with Australia and the U.K.