Philippines' Maria Ressa, Russian journalist share Nobel Peace Prize

TOKYO -- Philippine journalist Maria Ressa has won the Nobel Peace Prize, alongside Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced on Friday.

The pair were recognized for "their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace."

Ressa, 58, heads Philippine news website Rappler and is a prominent critic of President Rodrigo Duterte. "I am in shock," she said in response to the Nobel announcement, in a Rappler broadcast quoted by Reuters.

Ressa and Muratov were honored for their "courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia," Norwegian Nobel Committee Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen told reporters. She said they represent all journalists who defend this ideal at a time when democracy and freedom face "increasingly adverse conditions."

Last year, Ressa was found guilty of "cyberlibel" in a high-profile case that stirred concern over press freedom in the Southeast Asian country. While the case was brought by a businessman over a 2012 story, many believe Ressa and Rappler were targeted over their extensive reporting on Duterte's deadly drug war and other politically sensitive issues.

Rappler CEO and Executive Editor Maria Ressa is escorted by police after posting bail in 2019. © Reuters

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, as well as foreign press clubs, condemned the conviction as a blow to free speech.

Muratov, for his part, is editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, which the Committee to Protect Journalists describes as "the only truly critical newspaper with national influence in Russia today." The paper is known for in-depth investigations into corruption, human rights violations and abuse of power, according to the CPJ, which notes that three of its reporters have been killed.

Dmitry Muratov, the founder of Novaya Gazeta, earlier this year: His publication has been called "the only truly critical newspaper with national influence in Russia today."

The Kremlin, according to Reuters, released a statement congratulating the 59-year-old and said he "consistently works in accordance with his own ideals," and is "brave and talented."

Explaining the decision to award the Peace Prize to journalists, the Nobel committee said in a statement, "Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time."