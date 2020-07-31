ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On International relations

Malaysia and Singapore greenlight rail link delayed by Mahathir

India freezes out Chinese companies from government bidding

China-linked hackers target Vatican, US cybersecurity firm says

US, China and Russia lock horns over weaponization of space

International relations

Philippines and Malaysia diplomatic row heats up over Sabah

Envoys from both countries to be summoned to explain territorial claims

Philippines' Secretary for Foreign Affairs Teodoro Locsin Jr. had sharp words for the U.S. embassy in Manila over the Malaysian state of Sabah.   © Reuters
FRANCESCA REGALADO, Nikkei staff writer | Philippines

TOKYO -- Diplomats from the Philippines and Malaysia are quarreling over the territory of Sabah, one of Malaysia's 13 states.

Foreign Secretary Teddy Locsin, Jr. of the Philippines claimed in a tweet on Monday that "Sabah is not in Malaysia," asserting Philippine control over the territory.

This came as a response to a tweet by the U.S. Embassy in Manila that introduced the U.S. Agency for International Development's donation of hygiene kits to Filipinos repatriated from Sabah. "You better edit that announcement if you know what's good for you," Locsin added in another tweet.

Sabah, on the northeastern tip of Borneo, lies about 500 km from the Philippines. Although Malaysia controls the territory, the Philippines has claimed Sabah since 1961 as a gift from the Sultan of Brunei to the Sultan of Sulu, now a region of the Philippines.

Malaysia immediately reacted. Two days later, Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he would summon the Philippine ambassador to explain Locsin's tweets. "This is an irresponsible statement that affects bilateral ties," Hishammuddin wrote on Twitter.

The tit for tat continued on Thursday as Locsin said that he had similarly summoned Malaysia's ambassador in Manila. "They are always trying to sneak in an attempt to implicitly abandon our claim," Locsin wrote.

The diplomatic spat immediately followed President Rodrigo Duterte's annual State of the Nation Address on Monday. The president delivered an off-the-cuff response to criticism that his administration has not stood by the Philippines' claims in the South China Sea.

Duterte said the Philippines "cannot do anything" about its territorial dispute with China.

"China is claiming it. We are claiming it. China has the arms. We do not have it," Duterte added. "It's as simple as that. They are in possession of the property." China has built military outposts on a number of disputed islands and increased naval activities in recent years.

Despite the larger threat of China's increasingly aggressive actions in the South China Sea, overlapping claims in the area and historic territorial disputes have prevented a united front from the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, Vietnam, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Malaysia did not take part in the Philippines' arbitration case against China in 2016, and last year made its own case to the United Nations, whose ruling in favor of the Philippines has been rejected by China and Taiwan, finding support only from Vietnam.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close