ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
International relations

Philippines buys Mitsubishi Electric radar in first defense deal

Sales of $90m Japanese equipment to bolster surveillance in South China Sea

RIEKO MIKI, Nikkei staff writer
Philippine soldiers man an anti-aircraft gun. Japanese radar systems will support the country's air defenses.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Mitsubishi Electric will export about 10 billion yen ($89.9 million) worth of radar systems to the Philippines, marking the first export of Japanese-made defense equipment under an updated government policy.

The Philippines will purchase upgraded versions of the FPS-3 and TPS-P14  radar systems, both used by the Japan Self-Defense Forces. The FPS-3 is installed along coastlines to detect missiles and other projectiles while the TPS-P14 is mounted on vehicles.

Tokyo hopes to aide Manila in boosting surveillance capabilities in the South China Sea as China continues to flex its military muscle in the region. 

In 2014, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government eased Japan's long-standing ban on weapons exports, allowing sales of defense equipment as long as they are deemed to "promote international peace" or "contribute to Japan's national security."

But because of stiff competition from U.S. and European military contractors, Japan had been unable to export full defense equipment until now. Japan lost out on bids to supply submarines to Australia and patrol planes to the U.K.

Japan hopes this order for radar systems will serve as a catalyst to jump-start Japan's defense industry. The two countries are expected to sign a contract by May but the coronarivus outbreak could delay the process. 

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media