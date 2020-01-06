Philippines prepares to pull citizens out of Mideast amid Iran crisis

MANILA -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered his armed forces to draw up plans for bringing citizens home from the Middle East -- especially the thousands working in Iran and Iraq -- as tensions rise between Washington and Tehran.

Duterte on Sunday afternoon held an emergency meeting with his secretary of national defense, the chief of staff of the military, the national police chief and commanders of the army, navy and air force. "The president has tasked the [armed forces] to prepare its air and naval assets to evacuate and bring home our countrymen if and when open hostilities erupt in the Middle East that may endanger their lives," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The statement stressed that the priority is to ensure the safety of 6,000 Filipinos staying in Iraq and 1,600 in Iran.

The U.S. on Friday killed Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone strike at Baghdad's international airport. Iran has vowed to retaliate by targeting American assets, while U.S. President Donald Trump has warned that such action would prompt "very fast and very hard" strikes against 52 Iranian targets.

Iran on Sunday also declared it will not stick to its commitments in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, raising fears of a renewed march toward atomic weapons.