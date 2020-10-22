Pompeo and Esper head to India for Indo-Pacific strategic talks

NEW YORK -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will meet with their Indian counterparts in New Delhi next week for talks on security in the Indo-Pacific.

The so-called two-plus-two Ministerial Dialogue, the third time between these two countries, will include discussions on "how free nations can work together to thwart threats posed by the Chinese Communist Party," Pompeo told reporters Wednesday.

The top-level meeting, which India's external affairs ministry said will take place Tuesday, comes as India and China work to manage border tensions, which escalated earlier this year after a clash in June left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Earlier Wednesday, China reported that India had returned a Chinese soldier, in a relieving sign for the standoff.

One day prior to the U.S. State Department's announcement, Esper had called the visit a "very important" one, as "India will well be the most consequential partner for us, I think, in the Indo-Pacific for sure in this century."

"They face every day Chinese aggression in the Himalayas," the defense head said at an event with the Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council. "So many other countries in that region ... all recognize what China is doing" and the U.S. "just can't put up with that."

Pompeo also said in an exclusive interview with Nikkei this month that Washington's goal is to institutionalize its quadrilateral security dialogue, known as Quad, with India, Japan and Australia.

"Once we've institutionalized what we're doing -- the four of us together -- we can begin to build out a true security framework," Pompeo told Nikkei, adding that other countries could become part of that fabric at "the appropriate time."

The visit next week will be the second time this month Pompeo meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after they both attended a Quad meeting in Tokyo in early October. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will also be part of the two-plus-two dialogue.

Last week, Jaishankar said that the Quad dialogue will be central in the geopolitical landscape ahead.

"I think the future of the Quad and any other arrangements ... reflects the movement of the world to multipolarity," he said in an online session with the New York-based Asia Society.

"It is now very much ... the sort of the landscape that lies ahead," he said.

Pompeo will also visit Sri Lanka, the Maldives and Indonesia on the same trip, which goes from Oct. 25 to Oct. 30. His stop in Sri Lanka comes in the same month that China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, a Politburo member, visited.

In his press briefing Wednesday, Pompeo also announced the U.S.-EU Dialogue on China will take place Friday, as Washington continues to rally western allies to take a more assertive stance toward Beijing.