ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
International relations

Pompeo blasts China over human rights on Tiananmen anniversary

Top American diplomat decries Uighur detentions and 'surveillance state'

TSUYOSHI NAGASAWA, Nikkei staff writer
Paramilitary police change guard at Tiananmen Square in Beijing. China has ramped up surveillance ahead of the 30th anniversary of the crackdown on protests there.   © Reuters

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo roundly condemned the Chinese government Monday ahead of the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square crackdown, saying the Communist Party-ruled state "tolerates no dissent and abuses human rights whenever it serves its interests."

In the decades since the violent suppression of protests in Beijing on June 4, 1989, "the United States hoped that China's integration into the international system would lead to a more open, tolerant society," Pompeo said in a statement. "Those hopes have been dashed."

The tone of the statement was notably harsher than last year's, which urged Beijing to "respect the universal rights and fundamental freedoms of all citizens." The shift reflects the Trump administration's increasingly hard line on China as the trade war escalates.

This year, Pompeo also denounced mass detentions targeting the Uighur Muslim minority and the "powerful surveillance state" being built by Beijing.

Everyday Chinese "continue to seek to exercise their human rights, organize independent unions, pursue justice through the legal system, and simply express their views, for which many are punished, jailed, and even tortured," his statement read.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence plans to criticize China's human rights record in a speech this month around the anniversary of the crackdown, American business news outlet CNBC reported last week. The move will likely further exacerbate bilateral tensions.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media