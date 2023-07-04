ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Putin, Xi due at India's online SCO summit in Wagner aftermath

Russian leader expected to 'put on brave face' just over a week after uprising

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, center, is set to host an online Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other regional leaders. (Photos by Getty Images)
KIRAN SHARMA and CK TAN, Nikkei staff writers | India

NEW DELHI/SHANGHAI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will host leaders of a regional security grouping at an online summit, with all eyes on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to make his first appearance in a multilateral forum since an armed mercenary mutiny raised questions about his grip on power.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to speak to the annual leaders meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, amid Beijing's growing friction with current chair New Delhi. The regional rivals remain at odds over their disputed Himalayan border, and only late last week, India adopted a stronger stance against China's vast claims to the South China Sea.

