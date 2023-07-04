Putin, Xi due at India's online SCO summit in Wagner aftermath

NEW DELHI/SHANGHAI -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will host leaders of a regional security grouping at an online summit, with all eyes on Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is due to make his first appearance in a multilateral forum since an armed mercenary mutiny raised questions about his grip on power.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is also expected to speak to the annual leaders meeting of the eight-nation Shanghai Cooperation Organization, amid Beijing's growing friction with current chair New Delhi. The regional rivals remain at odds over their disputed Himalayan border, and only late last week, India adopted a stronger stance against China's vast claims to the South China Sea.