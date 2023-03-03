Quad slams nuclear threats as 'inadmissible' in India huddle

NEW DELHI -- Foreign ministers from the Quad grouping of the U.S., Japan, India and Australia on Friday declared that threats to use nuclear weapons are "inadmissible" while discussing Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar hosted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their Japanese and Australian counterparts, Yoshimasa Hayashi and Penny Wong, for a Quadrilateral Security Dialogue meeting in New Delhi. The huddle came the morning after talks among Group of 20 foreign ministers ended without a joint communique due to differences concerning the Ukraine war.