TOKYO -- The top two risks for the world in 2023 are Russia turning into the "world's most dangerous rogue state" and President Xi Jinping's "virtually unfettered" grip on power in China, according to a new Eurasia Group report.

"A humiliated Russia will turn from global player into the world's most dangerous rogue state, posing a serious security threat to Europe, the United States, and beyond," the U.S.-based risk advisory said.