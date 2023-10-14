Russia, China, U.S. and more woo Central Asia with summit diplomacy

TOKYO -- A recent flurry of summits with Central Asian leaders by Russia, China, the U.S. and Germany underscores the intensifying battle for influence in a region expected to play an increasingly important role in international trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited Kyrgyzstan in his first trip outside Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory this year. He had avoided overseas travel since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.