ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Russia, China, U.S. and more woo Central Asia with summit diplomacy

Moscow's fading influence in its backyard opens door for Western charm offensive

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, shakes hands with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, on Oct. 12.   © AP
Nikkei staff writers | Central Asia

TOKYO -- A recent flurry of summits with Central Asian leaders by Russia, China, the U.S. and Germany underscores the intensifying battle for influence in a region expected to play an increasingly important role in international trade.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday visited Kyrgyzstan in his first trip outside Russia and Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory this year. He had avoided overseas travel since the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest in March for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Read Next

Latest On International relations

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more