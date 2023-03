NEW DELHI -- Russian and Western diplomats clashed over the Ukraine war as Group of 20 foreign ministers gathered in New Delhi on Thursday, even as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he expected they would "rise above differences."

Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused "some Western delegations" of turning the G-20 agenda "into a farce" to shift blame for their "economic failures," according to Russia's state news agency TASS.