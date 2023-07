JAKARTA -- Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday appealed to Southeast Asian countries to work together to revive flagging trade with his country, using a forum here to pitch the use of national currencies, rather than dollars, to evade Western sanctions.

The sanctions, leveled after Russia invaded Ukraine in early 2022, have led to a 4.4% drop in trade between Russia and member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.