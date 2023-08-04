ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
International relations

Russia tightens Central Asia ties for gas sales, dual-use supplies

West tightens sanctions screws on Kyrgyz, other companies dealing with Moscow

Russia recently struck a gas deal with Uzbekistan as President Vladimir Putin's government looks for new market opportunities and ways around sanctions. (Source photos by Reuters) 
PAUL BARTLETT and NAUBET BISENOV, Contributing writers | Central Asia

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- As Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on, the Kremlin is looking to Central Asia, a region it regards as its traditional backyard, to find new markets for its gas exports and ways of evading Western sanctions to keep its war effort on track.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent birthday greetings to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, thanking him for his "immense personal contribution" to "enhancing the strategic partnership and alliance between our two countries." The lavish praise came after Uzbekistan signed a two-year gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom on June 16 -- days before an uprising by the Wagner mercenary group shook Putin's government.

