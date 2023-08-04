Russia tightens Central Asia ties for gas sales, dual-use supplies

ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- As Russia's war in Ukraine grinds on, the Kremlin is looking to Central Asia, a region it regards as its traditional backyard, to find new markets for its gas exports and ways of evading Western sanctions to keep its war effort on track.

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin sent birthday greetings to Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, thanking him for his "immense personal contribution" to "enhancing the strategic partnership and alliance between our two countries." The lavish praise came after Uzbekistan signed a two-year gas agreement with Russia's Gazprom on June 16 -- days before an uprising by the Wagner mercenary group shook Putin's government.